7-Eleven Introduces OREO Mint Hot Chocolate

:

The c-store behemoth appeals to consumer demand for mint chocolate treats.

7-Eleven Inc. is teaming up Oreo to debut a minty product lineup, anchored by OREO Mint hot chocolate.

The exclusive flavor has never been available before as a hot chocolate and 7-Eleven stores will be the only ones—anywhere—to carry the limited edition.

OREO Mint is the most popular “flavored” cookie in the Nabisco sandwich cookie product line and only Original OREO sells more. OREO cookies are America’s favorite, and 7-Eleven stores are one of the country’s favorite places to purchase hot chocolate. Senior Category Manager Shawn Barnes thinks the retailer’s exclusive on-trend flavors are one of the reasons why.

“Our customer research indicated that mint chocolate was a wanted winter flavor,” he said, “so we worked with our supplier to make sure we were the only ones to have one of the most-recognized brands in our mint hot chocolate.”

The hot beverage bar isn’t the only place OREO Mint will be showing up in stores. OREO Mint Creme cookies are available at participating stores in an exclusive single-serve size that won’t be available elsewhere until 2018, as well as the Milka OREO Mint chocolate candy bar.

For a fresh-baked OREO treat, 7-Eleven has created a Chocolate cake donut made with OREO cookie pieces topped with vanilla crème icing similar to Oreo cookies’ filling and sprinkled Oreo cookie crumbles.

OREO may be a century-old brand (founded 15 years before 7-Eleven), but it is hot with the latest generations, particularly on social media. With 43 million “likes,” OREO is one of the largest brands on Facebook. The delicious, timeless cookie also has 2.3 million followers on Instagram, and more than 850,000 on Twitter.

This is the second time 7-Eleven has carried an exclusive OREO-flavored hot chocolate. In 2015, 7-Eleven stores introduced the first-ever Original OREO hot chocolate and had an exclusive on the product for six months. It was the best-ordered limited-time offer of the year.

“OREO and mint is a favorite combination for many of our fans, so we are very excited to bring this OREO Mint hot chocolate to life with 7-Eleven,” said Maddie Vincent, brand manager on OREO Cookies.

Hot chocolate and cappuccino drinks are popular with 7-Eleven customers, making up about a third of hot beverage sales.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises or licenses more than 63,000 stores in 18 countries, including 10,900 in North America.