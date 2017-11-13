OnCue’s Halloween Promotion Raises Funds for St. Jude

:

Donates $334,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to help defeat childhood diseases.

Convenience store chain OnCue Express raised a whopping $334,000 during its 25th annual St. Jude Halloween Promotion to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

During the month of October, participating restaurants, convenience stores, grocery stores and retail locations asked customers to donate at the register to support the hospital’s lifesaving mission of finding cures and saving children. In exchange for contributing $1 or more, patrons received a Halloween-themed pinup donning a charming St. Jude patient to personalize and display in the store. The daily operating cost for St, Jude is $2.4 million, which is primarily covered by individual contributors.

This is the 11th year OnCue has participated in the annual St. Jude Halloween promotion, raising more than $1,673,000 for St. Jude. Since 1992, the national campaign has generated $110 million to support St. Jude.

“We have heard from families that have been, or are currently going through treatment and when a mom or dad say thanks for giving us another birthday or Christmas with our child, no words can describe that feeling,” said Greg Webb, OnCue. “I am grateful to work for a company that allows us to be involved in a golf tournament, have carnivals, bake sales and various other activities in the battle against this horrible disease. These dollars and effort displayed by all for these kids and their families is why we at OnCue will continue this battle. Words can’t express my thanks to all those involved in this effort and looking forward to next year, but looking more forward to the day of victory over this disease.”

Treatments invented at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. Because of fundraisers like the St. Jude Halloween Promotion, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because St. Jude believes all a family should worry about is helping their child live.