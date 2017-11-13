National Gas Price Average Increases

High gas demand cuts into U.S. inventories.
The national average price for gas rolled in at $2.56 on Monday, Nov. 13, after increasing nine cents over 13 days.
Gas demand is expected to continue its upward trajectory this November, cutting into the national gas inventory, according to a report by AAA.
The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported total gasoline inventories dropped by 3.3 million bbl in its latest report.
Florida (+13 cents), Indiana (-13 cents), Alaska (+12 cents), Ohio (-10 cents), saw the largest changes in gas prices.
Alabama ($2.26) has the lowest gas prices in the nation.
