Casey’s Enlists Customers for Annual ‘Dog Tag’ Campaign

Annual donation drive supports programs for veterans, service members and military families.

During the month of November, Casey’s General Store is hosting its annual ‘Dog Tag’ promotion to raise funds and awareness for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.

For the sixth year, patrons of the more than 1,900 Casey’s General Stores are invited to support Hope For The Warriors by purchasing a dog tag for $1. Casey’s General Stores will display the dog tags throughout the store, providing customers the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment and support for service members.

“Casey’s is proud to be a part in helping Hope For The Warriors in this truly great program,” said Mike Richardson, vice president marketing. “Casey’s employees and customers have always shown tremendous support for our veterans and we are sincerely honored to be able to lend a helping hand.”

Last year’s effort raised nearly $1 million. To date, Casey’s General Stores has raised more than $3.2 million benefiting Hope For The Warriors’ programs that focus on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation, community and military relations and transition services.

“It’s always an honor to receive the support from Casey’s General Stores and its loyal customers,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope For The Warriors. “More importantly, the combined support will go a long way in assisting the veterans, service members and military families through the Hope For The Warriors programs.”