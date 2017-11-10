Rutter’s Honors Local Military for Veterans Day

:

Provides free beverages to military personnel.

On Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017—Veterans Day—Rutter’s is offering a free coffee, fountain, or frozen beverage to military personnel that come in with military ID.

Every day of the year, military members get free coffee, fountain, or frozen drinks in uniform. However for Veterans Day, military can show their military identification to receive one of the three free beverages.

“We are honored to be able to serve our military veterans with a special thank you for their service to our country. As a company, we are committed to our local communities, and respect those who protect and provide for our freedoms,” said Derek Gaskins, chief customer officer.