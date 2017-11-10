Minneapolis Headed to Court Over Minimum Wage Ordinance

:

Chamber of Commerce asserts the city’s ordinance conflicts with state law.

The Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is suing the city of Minneapolis, challenging its ordinance to raise the minimum wage to $15 by 2024.

According to a report in the Star Tribune, the lawsuit was filed on Nov. 10 and contends that the city’s ordinance conflicts with existing state law. It asks the court to prevent its enforcement.

Minnesota’s hourly minimum wage is $9.50 and will go up to $9.65 on Jan. 1. Minneapolis’ ordinance raises the hourly minimum wage within the city to $10 starting Jan. 1.