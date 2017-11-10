Big Y, Instacart Expand Same-Day Delivery in Massachusetts

:

Grocery shoppers can now order online and have orders arrive at their doors.

Big Y World Class Market, one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England, joined forces with Instacart to expanded same-day grocery delivery service to select stores in the Boston and Worcester area. The service allows Big Y customers to complete their grocery shopping online, and have their orders delivered to their doors in as little as an hour.

Big Y and Instacart first joined forces in May 2017 and are expanding the partnership to provide customers in the Boston and Worcester area with the great experience of shopping at their local Big Y World Class Market, while getting back something truly valuable: time.

“We know our customers are busy, and that any found time in their week can make a difference,” said Michael D’Amour, executive vice president for Big Y. “By partnering with an industry leader like Instacart, we’re able to provide our customers with the quality and service they’ve come to expect from Big Y, without leaving their house.”

Big Y customers can now visit https://www.instacart.com/big-y or download the Instacart app to fill their virtual carts with all their favorite items — from produce and meat to everyday essentials — and have them delivered straight to their doorstep by Instacart. At checkout, customers can add their Silver Savings Club number to receive advertised discounts, then choose a delivery window within one hour, two hours, or up to seven days in advance. Instacart’s shoppers will do the rest.

“Instacart’s success hinges on our ability to offer customers same-day delivery from the stores they love within their own communities,” said Andrew Nodes, vice president, retail accounts for Instacart. “We are proud to partner with Big Y to give customers a convenient, time-saving option to get the products they have come to rely on from this beloved brand.”

Instacart delivery starts at just $5.99 on orders of $35 or more. Instacart Express membership is also available, enabling unlimited, free same-day deliveries on orders over $35. After a free trial period, Instacart Express membership is just $14.99 a month or $149 a year.

Big Y Foods, Inc. is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England. Big Y operates 77 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut including 70 supermarkets, 39 pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors and five Big Y Express gas and convenience locations throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts.