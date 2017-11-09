Wayne to Host Anti-Skimming Seminar

:

Partners with San Antonio Police Department.

Wayne Fueling Systems, part of Dover Fueling Solutions (DFS), and a global provider of fuel dispensing, payment, automation, and control technologies for retail and commercial fuel stations, has teamed up with the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) to host a Gas Pump Credit Card Fraud: Identification & Prevention Seminar on Nov. 9 at the San Antonio Public Safety Headquarters.

This seminar for the fuel dispenser industry and c-store owners and operators will focus on the current skimming situation and EMV transition, and will discuss steps to prevent skimming on the forecourt, and what store owners can tell their customers on prevention.

Special Agent Steve Gemperle of the United States Secret Service will speak on the topic of fuel dispenser skimming and theft to open the seminar. Sgt. Paul Castillon of the SAPD Financial Crimes division will speak next on current trends in fuel dispenser skimming in the South Texas region, identification of devices, as well as the hardening of dispensers and facilities. To conclude the seminar, Tim Weston, Technology Solutions Sales Manager for Wayne Fueling Systems, will present on what fuel dispenser technology offerings Wayne has in their portfolio to help prevent skimming at the pump.

“Gas pump credit card skimming is creating significant losses for banks and consumers, both financially and in hours spent investigating and recovering from credit card fraud,” noted Lt. Marcus Booth of the SAPD. “It’s critical that law enforcement, the fuel dispenser industry, gas retailers, and financial institutions work together to combat pump skimming. The San Antonio Police Department appreciates the opportunity to partner with Wayne Fueling Systems in sponsoring this seminar and bringing together a working group to minimize skimming and subsequent financial losses. This seminar will further strengthen our working group and help us push the message of prevention and pump hardening to the industry and consumers.”

“We’re pleased to be working with officials such as the San Antonio Police Department to bring awareness to this issue and provide information on how Wayne can help combat fraud at the pump,” noted Bill Reichhold, DFS VP of North America.