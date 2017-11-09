Swisher Sweets Artist Project Donates to MusiCares

:

Donations go to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Swisher Sweets Artist Project came to Houston Thursday night for a free show at Numbers Nightclub featuring GRAMMY nominated rapper B.o.B and Texas artists Lyric Michelle, KB the Boo Bonic, Gloria Prince and DJ Chose.

The Swisher Sweets Artist Project made a donation of $25,000 to MusiCares for Hurricane Harvey relief. Debbie Carroll, senior executive director of MusiCares, was on hand to accept the donation, which will go toward assisting local musicians directly affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Now in its third year, the Swisher Sweets Artist Project has generated a substantial platform for emerging artists, and the program continues to grow and set an industry standard. This year, the Swisher Sweets Artist Project has awarded $10,000 in grants for emerging artists and hosted Pack Nights in Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta and Houston. The 2017 Pack Night series will culminate in the end-of-year NOLA Takeover in New Orleans on Dec. 29. One emerging artist from each of the 2017 Pack Nights will return for the NOLA Takeover. Fans can vote for their favorites at ap.swishersweets.com.