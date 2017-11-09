Kroger Announces 14,000 Seasonal, Part-Time Jobs

:

Talent development a core driver of company’s new Restock Kroger Plan.

The Kroger Co. is planning a huge hiring spree.

The company announced it is hiring for an estimated 14,000 part-time and seasonal roles across its family of companies this holiday season.

“We are delighted to welcome new associates to our team this holiday season,” said Lanell Ohlinger, vice president of talent development. “At Kroger, we have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of more than nine million customers who shop with us every day. If you love people and you love food, our stores are a wonderful place to help make customers’ lives and celebrations easier and a little bit brighter.”

Talent development is a core driver of the company’s recently-announced Restock Kroger Plan. As part of Restock Kroger, the company plans to invest an incremental $500 million in human capital over the next three years. This will be in addition to Kroger’s continued efforts to rebalance pay and benefits while also focusing on certifications and performance incentives, career opportunities, and training.

“Now more than ever, Kroger is a great place to come for a job and stay for a great career,” Ohlinger added.

Kroger also remains committed to hiring veterans, military service members and their families. Kroger has hired more than 43,000 veterans since 2009 and more than 9,600 veterans in 2017.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.kroger.com.