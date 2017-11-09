Fighter Pilot and American Hero to Keynote M-Pact 2018

:

Dan Rooney, a three time Iraq combat veteran, offers insights into the importance of teamwork.

Maj. Dan “Noonan” Rooney, a U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter pilot, PGA golfer, best-selling author, and founder of Folds of Honor—a non-profit organization that has raised over $100 million and awarded nearly 13,000 educational scholarships to family members of soldiers killed or disabled in combat—will deliver a powerful keynote presentation during the M-PACT 2018 Industry Luncheon, Wednesday March 14, 2018, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

In his presentation ‘A Patriot’s Calling: Leadership, Teamwork and Sacrifice,’ Major Rooney reveals how his experiences as a fighter pilot during three tours of combat in Iraq impressed upon him the importance of personal accountability and collaborative effort in ensuring the success of any mission. He shares the compelling story of a serendipitous incident that influenced him to pursue his life’s calling: ensuring the sacrifices of America’s heroes—our fallen military personnel—never go unappreciated or unrewarded.

Audience members will hear the tale of hard work and determination that lead Rooney to found Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to the spouses and children of military service members disabled or killed in action.

A WARRIOR LIFE

Rooney speaks with conviction about his life experiences, delivering real-world examples of how faith, teamwork, trust and compassion are the fundamental keys to success in combat, in business and in life. He is the author of “A Patriot’s Calling: Living Life Between Fear and Faith,” a PGA professional, and founder of Patriot Golf Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

He has been awarded numerous honors for his patriotism and philanthropic work, including the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and the Air National Guard’s Directors Service Award. In addition, Rooney has been named among the ‘Heroes of the Year’ by both People magazine and Money magazine, and was included on the ABC World News Tonight ‘Persons of the Year’ list.

“Major Dan Rooney’s rousing story of selfless service is unlike that of any previous M-PACT keynote speaker,” said Jennifer Rhoads, president and CEO of the Ohio Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association, a co-host of M-PACT 2018. “His success in the military, on the golf course, and especially through Folds of Honor typifies the power of dogged determination and collective effort in driving forward any mission. Rooney’s true talent lies in his ability to translate those critical, personal values to the business world—providing the audience with pragmatic advice for improving their own performance. We are thrilled to host such an extraordinary leader.”

The luncheon is a ticketed event; admission is not included in the price of registration. Space is limited. Tickets may be purchased at the time of registration. For more information, to purchase tickets and to learn more about the Midwest’s energy and convenience event of the year visit www.m-pact.org.