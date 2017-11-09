Circle K Fundraises for MDA through “Live Unlimited” Program

:

Circle K is inviting customers to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) through a new campaign.

Circle K and MDA have teamed up to launch the “Live Unlimited” pinup program. More than 480 Circle K stores throughout the Southeast Division, which includes North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, are uniting to help MDA free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility. The MDA “Live Unlimited” program runs, Nov. 1, through Dec. 6, 2017.

Participating locations invite customers to join them in the fundraising program, by adding a Live Unlimited pinup to their purchase at check-out for just a $1, $5 or $10 contribution – all benefiting MDA. Inspired by strength and courage, the “Live Unlimited” program highlights the can-do spirit of individuals and families living with neuromuscular disease who do extraordinary things every day — whether it’s graduating from college, commuting to work, or even skydiving — to show the world that the physical and societal limits that a disease like muscular dystrophy can bring will never define them. Featured on the pinups this year are MDA ambassadors Haley Frieler, Davion Bartlett, and Joe Akmakjian.

“The generous support of Circle K and their amazing employees and customers allow MDA to provide much-needed care and support for families living with neuromuscular diseases,” said Executive Vice President & Chief Revenue Officer Karen Alexander. “We are excited to add the new ‘Live Unlimited’ pinup program into Circle Ks across the Southeast, as we work together to provide our families with strength, independence and life.”

Each year, Circle K locations also participate in a Summer Camp fundraising program to help send local kids with muscular dystrophy to the “best week of the year” at MDA Summer Camps at no cost to their families. Circle K Stores and their vendors also participate in an Annual MDA Golf tournament in Charlotte for additional fundraising and support opportunities. Since first teaming up with MDA in 2009, Circle K and its customers have raised more than $4.8 million dollars to help MDA provide the families it serves with critical resources and support to fulfill life goals.

“We are thrilled to add the new Live Unlimited pinup program in Circle K stores across the Southeast to raise funds for MDA,” said Circle K Vice President of Operations Mark Ostoits. “The Circle K employees and community continue to demonstrate their kindness by supporting the pinup programs and for that we are grateful.”

Contributions from fundraising programs and efforts also helps MDA fund groundbreaking research across diseases and provide individuals with life-enhancing programs and support services, including state-of-the-art multidisciplinary care at a nationwide network of more than 150 MDA Care Centers.