QMart Raises Over $140K to Support Blind and Visually Impaired

Funds benefit The Lighthouse of Houston.

Nearly 150 golfers participated in a QMart’s second annual Charity Classic Golf Tournament in October.

Though the event, QMart, owned by Northwest Petroleum (NWP), raised $143,525 to benefit The Lighthouse of Houston, a nonprofit education and service center dedicated to assisting blind and visually impaired people to live independently.

“Being woven into the fabric of the community is part of our business model at NWP. We partnered with the Lighthouse of Houston because the organization is focused on improving the quality of life for a segment of our city’s most vulnerable population,” said Fazil Malik, CEO of NWP.

The Lighthouse – the largest private agency of its kind in the Southwest – is known nationwide for its innovative educational programming, vocational services, state-of-the-art adaptive technology, community outreach and recreational services for children.

“There are thousands of Houstonians whose entire lives are impacted by a vision issue,” said Omer Malik, NWP’s chief financial officer whose young daughter’s blindness gave him the idea for his employer to sponsor the golf tournament benefiting the Lighthouse.

Even with devastation such as Hurricane Harvey, NWP still raised $40,000 more than last year with help from sponsors such as Motiva, Phillips 66, Iberia Bank, Mark VII, Sign Resource, Chicago Title, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and Core Mark.

“Having NWP as a partner for our organization has been a huge help in our quest to help blind and visually impaired individuals in our community,” said Gibson DuTerroil, president of The Lighthouse of Houston. “The generous proceeds from their golf tournament allow us to continue our mission and provide advances in technology and training.”