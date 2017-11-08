Kroger Expands with Google Cloud Platform

:

Initiative positions Kroger as committed to digital programs.

The Kroger Co.’s cloud computing portfolio is expanding with Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

“The adoption of Google Cloud Platform signals our commitment to positioning Kroger as an industry leader for digital programs such as ship-to-home and home delivery,” said Chris Hjelm, Kroger’s chief information officer.

“Kroger Technology has been working to accelerate our ability to deliver our business the tools and technology-enabled services that support growth as outlined in our Restock Kroger Plan. The expansion of our cloud computing portfolio will be a foundational cornerstone to current and future initiatives that will drive measurable business value by advancing Kroger’s ability to offer the digital and e-commerce services our customers want most.”

GCP’s portfolio of products, services and tools enables its customers to modernize their operations for today’s digital world. The addition of GCP provides a new pattern that will be available for Kroger and its subsidiaries. Kroger now operates agreements with Google, Microsoft and Pivotal. This portfolio brings a new level of capability that will help Kroger Technology accelerate delivery of new technology-based innovations to better serve customers and to grow the business.

To manage the portfolio, Kroger is creating a cloud enablement team. This talent will focus on different aspects of cloud computing: product management; private and public cloud engineering and operations; cloud architecture; code infrastructure; automation; and security architecture. This team will be comprised of specialized talent, including Kroger Technology associates and external recruits. For more information about Kroger Technology and available career opportunities, visit its job profiles page.

In 2016, Computerworld named Kroger Technology as one of the “100 best places to work in IT.”