Phillips 66, Market Force Information Renew Partnership

Companies continue consumer experience program.

Phillips 66 is continuing its use of customer insights to assess operational execution by renewing its partnership with Market Force Information (Market Force), a leader in customer experience management.

Phillips 66 is a downstream energy company that provides gasoline products to more than 7,500 independently-owned sites across the country.

The two companies have worked together to design and implement an industry-leading consumer experience program since 2007, and have agreed to extend the relationship for another five years.

Phillips 66 sells its products to networks of marketers, resellers and dealers under three iconic brands: Phillips 66, Conoco and 76. To help sites meet brand standards, it employs multiple measurement tools from Market Force, including consumer satisfaction surveys, monthly mystery shopping and semi-annual brand compliance audits for all its sites.

Additionally, Phillips 66 uses Market Force’s KnowledgeForce platform, which funnels data streams from all measurement tools – including call center data – into a comprehensive view of how their locations are performing. KnowledgeForce analytics provide insights into loyalty and financial modeling, empowering Phillips 66 to measure the variables that affect satisfaction and determine where improvements are needed to drive fuel sales.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Phillips 66,” said Gail Funderburk, vice president of strategy at Market Force. “They continue to collaborate with us and innovate how we help them assess operational execution, as well as communicate the value of consumer experience insights across their system of operating partners. They are a world-class operation and their willingness to implement new and unique approaches to consumer experience with us helps them lead their industry.”

“We’ve been pleased with the measurable results we’ve realized through our consumer experience program with Market Force,” said Mike O’Connor, manager, marketing programs for Phillips 66. “The insights we’ve gained through our partnership have allowed us to better serve our customers and consumers with a superior experience, which, in turn, increases the financial performance of our sites.”