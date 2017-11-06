Parker’s Celebrates 50th Location

:

New c-store features Parker’s Nitro Infused Cold Brew Coffee and a full-service Parker’s Kitchen.

Parker’s Convenience Stores has opened its 50th c-store, and kicked off a grand opening celebration at the location in Savannah, Ga.

The store, located just off I-16 at 2601 Dean Forest Rd., is part of the company’s ambitious growth strategy and is a direct response to growing customer demand.

“We’re delighted to open our newest store, serving our loyal customers in west Chatham County,” said Greg Parker, president and CEO of Parker’s. “Our customers have been requesting a Parker’s on Dean Forest Road, and we’re thrilled to open a new location to serve this fast-growing area in coastal Georgia.”

The company’s 50th store features Parker’s Nitro Infused Cold Brew Coffee as well as a full-service Parker’s Kitchen serving breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. Popular items include fresh, never ever frozen Southern Fried Chicken Tenders and daily lunch and dinner specials. Customers can also enjoy a full breakfast bar with egg casserole, bacon, sausage, cheese grits and biscuits.

In response to the demand from commercial truck drivers serving west Chatham County, the Savannah store sells high-flow truck diesel and offers ample tractor trailer parking. The store also sells high-quality Parker’s gas as well as Bean to Cup Guaranteed Fresh Coffee, fountain drinks with Chewy Ice, freshly brewed tea and lemonade, 28-degree beer, cell phone accessories and much more.

The new Parker’s on Dean Forest Road is managed and staffed by experienced members of the Parker’s team, all of whom share a commitment to delivering high-quality customer service. The store offers the free Parker’s PumpPal Card, which allows customers to save up to 20 cents a gallon on gas at any Parker’s location. Customers can use the PumpPal card to pay for merchandise inside the store or at the pump.

Parker’s is in the middle of a five-year plan to exceed $1 billion in annual sales and is consistently trending ahead of goals. The company has enjoyed 20-24% revenue growth for 16 consecutive years and completes 125,000 transactions daily.

Founded in 1976, Parker’s has earned accolades for its PumpPal loyalty program, which offers deep discounts on gas and has saved customers more than $9 million since its inception. Today, the PumpPal program has more than 140,000 members throughout Georgia and South Carolina.

Parker’s currently operates 50 convenience stores across the region and employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout Georgia and South Carolina.