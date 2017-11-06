NOCO Joins ‘Greenlight a Vet’ Campaign

:

Goes green to support military Veterans this Veteran’s Day.

In recognition of Veterans Day this year, NOCO is a proud participant in the Greenlight a Vet campaign, which encourages people to change one light in a visible location at home or at work to green as a symbol of support and appreciation for veterans.

Green light bulbs are for sale for $2.99 while supplies last at all NOCO Express locations now through Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Lights at NOCO’s corporate office in Tonawanda as well as at its fuel terminal and several NOCO Express locations are going green to show support for veterans. In addition, NOCO is providing green light bulbs to the company’s more than 680 employees to change a light to green at their homes.

“NOCO is proud to support our local veterans, including the more than two dozen retired and active servicemen and women we employ,” said Jim DeFilippis, vice president and general manager, NOCO Express. “Participating in the Greenlight a Vet campaign is a simple way to thank our veterans for their service and show them the support and appreciation they deserve.”

NOCO is donating the proceeds of the green bulbs at its NOCO Express locations to the local Western New York chapter of Team Red, White and Blue (RWB). Team RWB’s mission is to enrich the lives of America’s veterans by connecting them to their community through physical and social activity. The nonprofit organization has more than 127,000 members across 220 chapters and communities throughout the world.

Serving the Western New York community for more than 80 years, family-owned and locally-operated NOCO is headquartered in Tonawanda, N.Y. and operates 39 NOCO Express convenience stores throughout the region.