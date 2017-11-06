Joe Kim Appointed CEO of Sunoco

:

Kim brings expertise in strategic planning and execution of growth initiatives to his new position as CEO.

Joe Kim has been named CEO of Dallas-based Sunoco LP, effective Jan. 1, 2018. Kim has been serving as president and chief operating officer since June following the announcement that current CEO Bob Owens would retire from the Partnership as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Owens will continue to serve as a consultant to the Partnership through 2019.

Prior to his most recent appointment, Kim had been serving as executive vice president and chief development officer for Sunoco from October 2015 to June 2017, where he was responsible for all business development and merger and acquisition activities across the Partnership. During his service with Sunoco, Kim has provided a wealth of experience and expertise in strategic planning and execution of growth initiatives.

Previously, Kim held the position of chief operating officer at Pizza Hut, where he was responsible for management of all operations, with an emphasis on speed to market and restaurant excellence. Prior to that, he worked for 15 years at Valero Energy where his most recent position was senior vice president of strategy and growth. He also held roles in field and franchise operations, strategic planning, merchandising, development and investor relations. He began his career with Arthur Andersen Business Consulting. Kim is a graduate of Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

“I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bob for his more than 20 years of service to Sunoco. We are grateful for his strategic leadership and wish him well as he embarks on his new endeavor,” said Matthew Ramsey, chairman of the board of Sunoco LP. “Bob is leaving Sunoco in good hands. Joe is an exceptionally talented leader and he is poised to successfully complete the transformation of the Partnership from a retail-based business into the premier U.S. fuel supplier.”