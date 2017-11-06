Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Prepares for Thanksgiving

:

Guests can choose from three convenient Thanksgiving offerings.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is getting ready for a busy Thanksgiving Day holiday when it plans to again serve its Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meals to hungry customers.

This Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is encouraging guests to spend more time with loved ones by offering three hassle-free meal options providing the value, convenience and variety that has made Cracker Barrel so popular.

On Thanksgiving Day, approximately 73,000 employees at all 647 Cracker Barrel locations will help guests enjoy every moment of the holiday. As the Thanksgiving expert, Cracker Barrel will once again offer its Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meals for in-store guests, as well as its Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals To-Go and Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meals To-Go for guests to enjoy at home.

On Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel will serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes complete with gravy, a sampling of sugar cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert. The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is available for $12.99 per adult and $7.99 per child.

Cracker Barrel will offer fresh baked pies in its retail stores, including Chocolate Pecan, Pecan, Apple Pecan Streusel and All-American Apple Pie (no sugar added) for $8.99 from Oct. 30 through Dec. 24. Pumpkin pies will also be available Nov. 20 through Thanksgiving Day.

The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meal To-Go for $67.99 serves up to six people and comes hot, packed and ready to be served upon pick up. It features a Turkey n’ Dressing meal complete with a sampling of sugar cured ham, turkey gravy, a choice of three quart-sized country sides, cranberry relish, and a choice of biscuits, corn muffins or a loaf of sourdough bread.

The Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go serves up to 10 people and can be picked up a few days in advance of Thanksgiving and stored at home in a refrigerator before being heated and ready to enjoy in two hours or less. It features roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, a choice of three country sides, sweet yeast rolls, and both a pumpkin and pecan pie, all for $99.99.

“On Thanksgiving, our busiest day of the year, guests turn to Cracker Barrel so they can enjoy the holiday while leaving the cooking to us,” said Cracker Barrel Vice President of Culinary and Menu Strategy Cammie Spillyards-Schaefer. “Every day throughout the year, we work to create a comfortable, ‘home away from home’ for our guests where they can relax with family and friends, which is why so many people trust us during Thanksgiving, an especially important time for gathering and connecting with loved ones.”

Introduced last year, Cracker Barrel’s Thanksgiving Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meals To-Go can be ordered at crackerbarrel.com or on the go by using the new Cracker Barrel app available for iPhones. This pre-prepared traditional Thanksgiving meal serves up to 10 people and takes only two hours or less from your oven to table. It is available for pick up beginning Tuesday, Nov. 21 through Thanksgiving Day.

Guests looking to save even more time this Thanksgiving will enjoy Cracker Barrel’s Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family Meals To-Go that can be picked up hot and ready to serve. In addition, employees at all Cracker Barrel locations will welcome guests and serve them a special Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Cracker Barrel expects to serve approximately:

500,000 pounds of turkey

7 million ounces of gravy

1.6 million ounces of cranberry relish

1 million slices of pie