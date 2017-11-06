Circle K Celebrates Veterans Day

:

Offers free Polar Pop to military Veterans.

Circle K is recognizing military Veterans this Veterans Day—Nov. 11—with a special offer.

Veterans who visit a participating Circle K convenience store on Nov. 11 can get a free Polar Pop, using the Circle K mobile app.

Circle K believes that America’s Veterans are special, and appreciates the sacrifices they have made for our country and its citizens. Without their selflessness, we wouldn’t have the freedoms we often so carelessly enjoy.

Veterans just present the Veterans Day Deal on the Circle K Mobile App and show their military ID at any Circle K store this Veterans Day to receive a free Polar Pop, compliments of Circle K.

“To the brave men and women who have served in the US Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard, thank you for your service and dedication to making the world a safer place,” Circle K said in a press release.

Circle K is the largest independent convenience store operator in terms of number of company-operated stores in the United States. Its network consists of 11 business units covering 49 states. Circle K’s global network totals over 15,000 sites.