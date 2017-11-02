Pilot Travel Center Opens in Kansas City

:

New development will bring 60 local jobs.

Pilot Flying J announced today that it will open a Pilot Travel Center in Kansas City, Mo., in early November. The travel center features full amenities for area residents and the traveling public, while adding approximately 60 local jobs and other economic benefits to the community.

“We’re thrilled to serve the Kansas City community and contribute to the local economy with our new travel center,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J in a prepared statement. “Both local residents and those traveling through the Clay County area and along Interstate 210 will soon be able enjoy the convenience and amenities of this Pilot Travel Center.”

”This Pilot Travel Center offers many amenities, including:

10 gasoline fueling positions and six diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling;

PJ Fresh, fast casual food offerings, including PJ Fresh Pizza, soup, sandwiches and hot dogs;

Public laundry;

Western Union;

Premium coffee and cappuccino selections;

Everyday products for quick shopping needs.

The new facility at 8801 NE Birmingham Road is Pilot Flying J’s 24th location in Missouri and the center is expected to contribute $1.5 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

Customers can download the myPilot app to receive a 3¢ gas or auto diesel discount. Customers can also take advantage of free offers and discounts when using the myOffers feature on the app.

The Knoxville, Tenn.-based company, which includes a combined network of more than 750 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America, serves more than 1.3 million customers daily.