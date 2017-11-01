Red Truck Beef Jerky Partners with Wise Foods

:

Wise Foods introduces Old Bay Beef jerky into its territories.

Red Truck Beef Jerky is welcoming Wise Foods to the Red Truck Beef Jerky team.

Wise Foods Inc. is a company based in Berwick, Pa., that makes snacks and sells them through retail food outlets in 15 eastern seaboard states, as well as Vermont, Ohio, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Washington, D.C.

Wise Foods recognized the opportunity with the Old Bay beef jerky and took action, putting a plan in-place to generate immediate revenue and increase the distribution footprint for the product in all of its territories.

From the beginning Wise Foods & Red Truck worked as a team to secure several large retailers, and many smaller retailers throughout its serviced territories. As a partner brand, Red Truck worked diligently with Wise Foods to provide its retailers with a great everyday low price that provides great margins for everyone.

Not a minute was wasted once the pallets were in their DCs. Together, the team held “launch parties” to ensure the IO’s were fully involved in the launch. The day of the launch parties, every IO loaded their trucks with product, and headed out to thousands of convenient stores and grocers throughout Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and the Carolinas.