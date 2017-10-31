TA Reveals ‘Voted Best’ Survey Results

:

Professional drivers give feedback on truck stop services.

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), operator of TA and Petro Stopping Centers, announced the results of the 11th annual “Voted Best” survey.

The TA and Petro survey of professional truck drivers independently conducted during September, 2017 garnered professional driver feedback on truck stop services and amenities.

“Conducting this survey every year is a great tool we have to measure our standing against our competition,” said Tom O’Brien, president and CEO of TravelCenters. “Customer service matters more than ever and our goal as a business has been, and always will be, a material focus on the customer experience and ensuring that their visit is positive and satisfying. Based on these results it’s clear we’ve hit that mark and will continue to meet our customers’ needs for many years to come,” he added.