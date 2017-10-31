Greg Parker Honored as 2017 Citizen of the Year

:

Boys and Girls Club honors Parker’s CEO at annual Fall Jubilee.

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club recently honored Parker’s President and CEO Greg Parker as the 2017 Citizen of the Year, in recognition of his leadership of the Fueling the Community charitable giving program at Parker’s, which supports education, healthcare and other important issues in the community.

Parker was honored at the Boys and Girls Club’s annual Fall Jubilee on Oct. 30.

“It is such an honor to be here on the 100th anniversary of the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club, which is an incredible resource in the community,” Parker said. “Giving back to the community is part of our DNA at Parker’s.”

In keeping with that commitment to the community, Parker presented the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club with a check for $2,500 to support the work of this Savannah community center, which serves up to 300 children daily, providing a safe place for area youth to learn and grow. The Boys and Girls Club is dedicated to helping Savannah youth become responsibility leaders and citizens.

“I think it’s important for business leaders to give back,” Parker said. “Education is the tide that floats all ships, so by helping young people, we are helping making our community stronger better more economically viable and safer.”

At the Fall Jubilee, the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club also honored Jennifer Highland as the Volunteer of the Year and Josiah Green as the Youth of the Month.

In addition to delivering exceptional products and state-of-the-art services, Parker’s is considered an industry leader for its Fueling the Community program. On the first Wednesday of each month, Parkers donates one cent from the sale of every gallon of gas sold across all Parker’s locations to schools across Georgia and South Carolina, and to local medical centers, including the Parker’s Emergency and Trauma Center at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

Parker’s currently operates 49 convenience stores across the region and employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout Georgia and South Carolina.