DASH IN Debuts New C-Store in Glen Burnie

New c-store offers chef-driven made-to-order foodservice and a Slash in Eco Car Wash.

DASH IN Convenience Stores has opened a new location in Glen Burnie, Md., —its first store in Glen Burnie.

Located at 6616 Ritchie Highway in the Arundel Plaza, the 3,400-square-foot convenience store offers patrons competitive fuel pricing, a Splash In Eco Car Wash, and features DASH IN’s all-new, chef-driven, made-to-order Craveable menu.

The Glen Burnie DASH IN will be open 24-hours, seven days a week. DASH IN operates 53 stores across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, with several planned for 2018.

A grand opening was held on Oct. 27, featuring former Baltimore Raven Offensive Tackle and Hall-of-Famer Jonathan Ogden, who signed autographs and took pictures with fans. 105.7 The Fan’s Rob Long also participated in the event, and the first 100 kids who attended received a pumpkin to decorate. Children were able to work with local artist Brian Propst, who was assisted by Baltimore Ravens players Nico Siragusa and Chris Wormley.

“We are excited to bring DASH IN to Glen Burnie,” said Julian Wills, president of DASH IN. “Our grand opening was a great success and helped to make clear our commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience to everyone who lives in and around Glen Burnie.”

DASH IN presents customers with a personalized shopping experience that is contemporary and inviting. The mouthwatering Craveable menu offers delights such as the Cranberry Chicken Croissant, the Turkey Bacon Aioli Melt and the Fiesta Chicken Salad. The kitchen also supports a new “Grab and Go” menu that includes both hot and cold food options for time-pressured customers to enjoy.

DASH IN’s Splash In Eco Car Wash uses Belanger Freestyle equipment and a PurClean continuous reclaim system. A state-of-the-art payment system allows Splash In customers to get in-and-out quickly, and includes an arch-style menu board. This location will also offer a high-quality vacuum experience that is easy to use – and FREE for all Splash In customers to utilize.

DASH IN is a Wills Group company.