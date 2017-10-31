Admiral C-Store Sells Mega Millions Jackpot Ticket

:

A $5 million dollar lottery winner bought ticket in Chesaning, Mich. convenience store.

An Admiral C-store customer is about to get quite the treat this Halloween.

The customer’s lucky ticket matched the five white balls (17-27-41-51-52) drawn during Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Matching the five white Mega Millions balls usually is a $1 million prize. However, the player purchased the optional Megaplier, which multiplies non-jackpot prizes up to five times. The Friday night Megaplier was five, which means the player’s prize will be $5 million.

But who is the winner? The winning ticket was purchased at an Admiral convenience store located at 12800 Brady Road in Chesaning, Mich. At this time the winner has not come forward to claim the prize. There’s no rush since Michigan Lottery draw game tickets are good for one year from the date of the drawing.

“It’s a lucky day to be an Admiral customer,” said Arie Kotler, CEO of GPM Investments LLC. “We look forward to meeting our Mega Millions winning customer, but the most important thing for the winner to do today is sign the back of the ticket and secure it in a safe place. This is a life-changing event and we couldn’t be happier that it started at one of our convenience stores.”

If you purchased the winning ticket, contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.