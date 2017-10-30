Parker’s Welcomes Business Intelligence Expert as CIO

:

New CIO set to create business intelligence platform for Parker’s Convenience Stores.

Parker’s Convenience Stores recently hired business intelligence expert Eric Jones as the company’s new chief innovation officer (CIO).

In his new position, Jones is responsible for developing a new business intelligence platform at Parker’s that delivers actionable insights across all business units, analyzing trends to identify emerging new market opportunities and driving core process improvements through business intelligence and innovative technology solutions.

“Developing a comprehensive business intelligence platform will help to support strategic long-term growth at Parker’s,” said Jones. “I’m thrilled to join such an exceptional team and look forward to helping the company break new ground in the areas of business intelligence and technology.

Before joining Parker’s, Jones served as president and co-founder of Datalyst LLC, a successful business intelligence platform development company, and as director of practice management at Zotec Partners LLC, a respected management consulting firm serving more than 300 medical practices across the United States. He previously served as a senior associate with Ernst & Young, where he worked with a number of Fortune 100 clients, and as a Global Banking Research Fellow, where he coordinated efforts with lead researchers at the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Federal Reserve Bank.

“Eric is a stellar addition to the Parker’s team who brings a unique combination of strong technology expertise, highly creative thinking and solid financial knowledge to his new position,” said Parker’s president and CEO Greg Parker. “He is going to help us take our technology to the next level, making even smarter data-driven decisions that support and encourage growth.”

Originally from Atlanta, Jones earned a BSBA in Finance and Accounting from Auburn University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He recently relocated to Savannah from Atlanta.

Parker’s currently operates 49 convenience stores across the region and employs nearly 1,000 individuals throughout Georgia and South Carolina.