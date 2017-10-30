Maximize Gift Card Sales

With the holiday season around the corner, there has never been a better time to make the most of your gift card section.
With the average number of physical gift cards purchased up year-over-year in 2016, according to First Data’s 2016 US Prepaid Consumer Insights Study, maximizing exposure to gift card programs is a priority that should be top-of-mind for small business owners.
To ensure gift card programs are the gift that keeps on giving, Dom Morea, senior vice president and head of First Data’s Gift Solutions, has outlined the below tips for retailers.
- Spread the word early and often: Build awareness of your gift card program across channels—from print advertisements and email blasts to in-store displays. Because the majority of gift card purchases are planned, holiday advertising and promotions can begin as early as October.
- It’s in the details: Retailers can drive added spending by offering consumers premium gift card carriers like metal tins, boxes and die-cut envelopes for an up-charge. What’s more, providing specific instructions to stores on how to merchandise seasonal cards and carriers can help to maximize their exposure.
- Double-down on displays: Placing a gift card display at or near each registers and offering gift cards near items often given as gifts will keep them top of mind for shoppers. Since 46% of consumers said they were “likely” or “highly likely” to purchase a gift card if an item they wanted was out of stock, a well-placed display can be a friendly reminder.
- Include Incentives: Beyond making a perfect present, gift cards can also help encourage additional spending. Running holiday promotions that include gift cards as incentives (like offering a free $5 gift card with the purchase of a $25 gift card, or a free $20 gift card with a purchase of $200) can also draw consumers in and help boost foot traffic—the ultimate win-win for retailers.
- Build excitement: Create excitement among store-level workers by educating them with gift card sales training and having staffers proactively sell gift cards. Retailers can even incentivize employees by running a store-level sales contest with a bonus (in gift cards!) for the associate that sells the most gift cards.
