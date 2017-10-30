Electrolux Professional Appoints Director of Project Business (East)

:

Angelo Grillas to head North America commercial and non-commercial project opportunities, education and services in the Eastern U.S.

Electrolux Professional has promoted Angelo Grillas to director of project business (East), effective Nov. 1, 2017.

This position will oversee the eastern divide of North America commercial and non-commercial project opportunities, education and services.

“I am thrilled to be evolving and growing within the Electrolux organization. Nearly my entire career has been spent in the foodservice industry and I look forward to continuing to provide cutting edge solutions, education and support to Electrolux’s current and future customers,” Grillas said.

“Angelo has been an integral member of this team since we opened our first office in the U.S., and now with his new responsibilities, we are certain he will excel, bringing considerable value to the company and the industry as a whole,” said John Evans, head of Electrolux Professional – North America, which is headquartered in Charlotte, N.C.

Originally from Montreal Canada, Grillas was most recently the director of marketing for Electrolux Professional. Having joined Electrolux in 2003 from the foodservice industry, Grillas has held roles of increasing responsibility since 2009, most recently serving as director of marketing. In this position, Grillas led the go-to-market strategy for Electrolux Professional in North America. He worked with product lines to determine product strategy and positioning, chef programs, various departmental teams, global engagement initiatives and a relocation to Electrolux’s current headquarter location in Charlotte, N.C.

Grillas graduated from McGill University with his bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s degree from the University of Miami, and is CFSP certified.