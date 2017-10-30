Circle K Hosts “Fueling Our Schools” Campaign

:

Specially-marked Circle K fuel pumps to a portion of proceeds to local schools.

Circle K is giving back to the communities it serves by kicking off a special campaign.

The c-store chain is inviting communities across the U.S. and Canada to make a meaningful contribution to local schools by simply fueling up at specially-marked Circle K fuel pumps as part of its “Fueling Our Schools” campaign.

More than 360 Circle K stores in the U.S. and Canada are participating in the program, with the goal of raising more than $700,000 through 2018. One cent of every gallon (25 cents of every liter) of fuel sold at specially-marked pumps will be donated to a participating school (up to $2,000 per school, per year). Schools will use their donations to address areas of need, such as technology, resources, teacher incentives and more.

To kick off the campaign, stores will hold a special Fuel Up Night on Nov. 9, Nov. 16 or Dec. 7 (depending on the region), donating 10 cents per gallon (2.5 cents per liter) of fuel sold at all participating locations. Circle K launched this unique initiative following the convenience retailer’s transformation to its new, global Circle K brand in 2015.

“Circle K is committed to serving the neighborhoods where we work and live,” said Jeff Burrell, vice president of global fuels. “This innovative fundraising program continues to expand every year, impacting and empowering even more students and schools along the way.”

To find the nearest neighborhood Circle K participating in the Fueling Our Schools campaign, download the Circle K app.