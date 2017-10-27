Sandwiches Layer on Sales

:

Once a simple offering, sandwiches are proving to be a mainstay of c-store foodservice.

By David Bennett, Senior Editor

A processed ham and cheese sandwich in a processed wedge container was once the normal offering in convenience stores. Coupled with a strong cup of coffee, it was a fast meal that kept c-store customers satisfied until they could get to their destination.

Those days are becoming a distant memory. More and more, sandwich offerings are the meal. And, as retailers become adept at giving customers a wide selection, c-stores are expanding their food programs with hot and cold sandwiches that traverse different dayparts and flavor profiles.

Recently the Chicago Tribune reported that the industry is taking the foodie movement beyond packaged foods, transforming America’s perception of what a c-store has to offer. Along those lines, the concept of what constitutes a typical c-store sandwich offering is changing as well.

Millennials are propelling the segment’s growth as they seek fast, fresh and convenient meal options. As a result, sandwiches are made with fresher ingredients, various breads and a wider range that reflects the evolving gastronomic culture in the U.S.

MEAT AND GREET

“Everyone wants to look and feel healthy, and the majority of consumers are following the trend of eating better and thinking about what they will be consuming,” said Nancy Caldarola, owner and general manager of Concept Associates Inc. “In the recent Nielsen report on sandwich staples in overall grocery purchases and lunch pail plans, we like our deli counter and make meats a part of our weekly purchases. But, today’s consumer is more concerned about where the meat is actually coming from not just that it is a processed commodity.”

Caldarola’s company includes the Food Training Group and provides ServSafe education and nutritional analyses of menu offerings in the restaurant and c-store arenas.

The Nielsen Co. data Caldarola referenced, which was published in July 2017, noted while consumers still enjoy traditional lunch meat varieties for their sandwiches, more are less-traditional selections that some consider a cut above what they’ve eaten before.

“Notably, specialty deli meats are leading growth across multiple meat types, with overall dollar sales increasing by more than 3% in the year ended Feb. 25, 2017,” the report stated. From a growth standpoint, chorizo is leading the way with consumers with dollar and volume sales increasing more than 15% and 16%, respectively.

Ann Golladay, senior project director at Datassential, said the growing variety of sandwiches, that mark many U.S. restaurant menus, is trickling across to convenience retailers. Though grilled chicken, clubs and Italian subs are staple menu items, according to Datassential, a growing pool of sandwich options includes bahn mi, tortas, croque madame, sharwarma and lobster rolls. Bread and other carriers increasing include naan, telera, brioche and pretzel.

“Ten of the top 15 fastest-growing sandwich varieties on restaurant menus are ethnic or regional specialties, from Southeast Asia to the Middle East to New England,” said Golladay. “One rising star is the Vietnamese banh mi, which has nearly quadrupled in penetration since 2012.

Meanwhile, few traditional varieties have seen significant menu growth over the past four years.”

SIMPLER FARE

Of course in Middle America, sandwiches still retain their traditional flavor, but retailers adapt to customers.

Just ask Brian Unrue, director of operations of Clark’s Pump-N-Shop (PNS), part of Ashland, Ky.-based John Clark Oil Co. The chain comprises nearly 70 stores in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia and Florida.

“In the metro areas we find this trend taking place we can sell the side salad or the cobb salad with an entrée,” said Unrue. “In our rural areas and I say this without trying to be funny, it is still about the grease and fried meat. We have tried yogurts, fruit cups and protein packs, and they will not move. Yet in the metro areas, these seem to be a lot stronger.”

Despite this penchant for healthier items, when it comes to sandwiches, it seems the bigger, the better for many U.S. consumers. So it is with many patrons of Clark’s.

“We will soon be opening a fresh deli location where the portions will be set at quarter-pound portions,” Unrue said. “This year we have even doubled the portions on fresh wedge sandwiches from four-ounce to eight-ounce. The saying ‘bigger is better’ has never been more true. I just believe the consumer wants a huge portion that is priced right.”

LOCATING YOUR NICHE

More chains such as Get Go, Wawa and Thorntons have designed kitchens in their stores to better meet the diverse demand of their customers, whether it’s healthier options or more authentic cuisine. Other retailers are taking it to the street.

Food trucks have become more popular and not a bad concept to integrate to spice up your foodservice program, said Caldarola.

So what can c-stores do to insert themselves into the hot sandwich conversation?

“Talk up the street food idea,” said Caldarola. “It takes some creativity to come up with a program, but street is where it’s at. Street tacos, burritos, wraps and other Mexican breads make a difference, but the idea is to have many choices and then one can buy many items to make a meal. For Middle Eastern and Mediterranean foods, choose a flatbread or cheese- filled bread that is used to fold around foods. American choices can be thick slices of hearty breads that are used to make a monster sandwich, with house-made condiments.”

Whether it has street cool or boasts down-home appeal, an enticing sandwich program is hard to beat for bundling sales.

“We run a monthly bundle on a selected sandwich, a bag of chips and a 32-ounce fountain drink,” Unrue said. “Bundles work due to the price point first and you seem to be getting that bag lunch in one quick purchase. The consumer saves over a buck anytime they take advantage of a bundle deal, so they are popular.”