Hunt Brothers Pizza Tests Quick Start Program

Program provides quick delivery, installation and pizza shop startup.

Hunt Brothers Pizza is testing a new Quick Start Program designed to help convenience store owners start a profitable pizza program in an accelerated timeframe.

Currently in the testing phase, the Quick Start Program was created to provide new Hunt Brothers Pizza store partners with prompt delivery, installation and pizza shoppe startup. The Quick Start Program uses a set of common equipment options to eliminate shipping and installation delays, helping store owners generate revenue faster.

“Our goal is to create forward thinking programs that improve our existing concept and help our store partners succeed,” said Randy Dunn, vice president of operations at DBH Distributing, a distributor of Hunt Brothers Pizza. “The Quick Start Program developed out of our company’s belief that success is simple. We wanted to create a program that would give new customers a simpler and faster option for starting a profitable pizza business while reducing time to revenue. We are excited to see how the program performs during this pilot period.”

The Quick Start Program delivers standard pizza shoppe equipment in a single delivery within 2–3 business days following an equipment order. If a store meets installation requirements, the equipment is installed at one time. Following employee training and program onboarding, the pizza shoppe can be operational and generating revenue in less than one-third the usual time. The program is ideal for store partners with appropriate electrical outlets, plumbing and permitting already in place. By reducing delivery delays and startup times, the Quick Start Program can deliver an average increase of $3,600 in store revenue compared to the normal installation timeframe.

The Quick Start Program is currently being tested by DBH Distributing, a distributor of Hunt Brothers Pizza, and is not available in all areas of the country. The program is only available to stores that meet the minimum installation requirements and use a standard set of equipment options.