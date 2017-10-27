FriendShip’s WACS Banquet Honors Top Store Team Members

:

WACS employee recognition event aligns with broader cultural enhancement program the company launched earlier this year.

FriendShip, the retail division of Beck Suppliers, recognized select employees for their efforts toward delivering superior customer service at its first WACS Banquet on Wednesday, Oct.11, 2017 held at the Neely Center at Terra State Community College in Fremont, Ohio.

WACS stands for “Wicked Awesome Customer Service,” the company’s customer service initiative.

“Throughout the year, as employees demonstrated exceptional customer service skills in various areas, they would earn a ‘Wicked Ticket’ toward various prizes to be awarded at the banquet,” explained Kevin Campbell, director of marketing at Beck Suppliers Inc. “Earning a Wicked Ticket became your invitation to the banquet. The more tickets an employee earned the more chances for prizes.”

Tickets were awarded to employees who achieved a high score on monthly Mystery Shops, for display sets, designated item sales and incentives as well as district nominations. About 100 employees were recognized and a total of 127 tickets awarded with a prize for each ticket. The tickets were drawn in a reverse raffle format where the final winner won $1,500.

The WACS employee recognition event aligns with a broader cultural enhancement program the company launched earlier this year. A Great Place to Work initiative was kicked off in May to identify ways this fourth-generation family owned business could truly become an employer of choice.

“A lot of companies talk about their employees being their greatest asset, but we have always believed this whole heartedly,” said Brian Beck, senior vice president of FriendShip “Our Great Place to Work initiative has brought together a cross section of our team members including cashiers, store managers and corporate staff to identify and implement ways to make a career at FriendShip and Beck Suppliers special and rewarding.”

FriendShip values the true partnerships it has forged with many of its suppliers, and their support came shining through at the WACS banquet. Gold sponsors of the event were: Coca Cola, Hershey’s, H.T. Hackney, Lynco Products, M&M Mars, Monster, Pepsi and RJ Reynolds. Silver sponsors included: Carlin O’Brien Batson and Universal Sales, Inc. Representatives of sponsor companies attended the banquet to underscore their commitment to the success of FriendShip and the front line team who provides Wicked Awesome Customer Service every day.