ADD Systems Introduces Updated Consignment Software

Provides flexible options for wholesale fuel distributors saving them valuable time when reconciling their dealers.

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) has introduced the latest software release for wholesale fuel distributors with commissioned dealers.

Dealer Sales Settlement module allows wholesale fuel distributors to get creative with their dealers to increase sales and drive more revenue to the bottom line. This feature makes it easy for wholesale fuel distributors to accurately track gallons sold and calculate commission earnings.

Updated commission setup and processing now provides flexible options for distributors saving valuable time when reconciling their dealers. Individual consignees’ needs can be addressed with customized statements with various commission structures such as cents per unit, graduated, and fixed commissions.

The latest release takes advantage of integration of ADD eStore with ADD Energy E3 automating and closing the loop for commissioned dealers. Take advantage of automation with electronic processing for collecting POS sales, reconciling credit cards, processing EFTs, and importing BOLs. Commission statements are automatically generated, stored and can be emailed or made available on the dealer’s web portal.