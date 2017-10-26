Rapid Refill Donates Over $118,000 To Alzheimer’s Association

:

Seventh annual Purple Pump-Up campaign encourages customer donations at the pump and inside the store.

Rapid Refill’s seventh annual Purple Pump-Up Campaign has raised $118,475 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association, Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter.

Fifteen participating Rapid Refill locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire held a seven week campaign, running from June 1 to July 16, as part of the seventh annual Purple Pump-Up for Alzheimer’s.

The donation will be used for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. The Purple Pump-Up Campaign has generated almost $500,000 during its seven-year history.

“I am very proud of our store associates who have made Purple Pump-Up such a success,” said Ben Bolen, director of operations.

Jim Garrett, chairman, praised Volta Oil and Rapid Refill personnel for the passionate effort they have put forth in eliminating this terrible disease. “More of our customers are now more aware of Alzheimer’s and were willing to donate towards its elimination. We thank them for their support,” Garrett said.

Many of Rapid Refill’s partners, such as New England Ice Cream, Webster Bank, Santander Bank, Wells Fargo and J. Polep Distribution Service generously supported Purple Pump-Up. The campaign also asked customers to give donations at the gas pumps as well as inside the stores. On top of asking for donations, all 15 Rapid Refill locations donated five cents from every gallon of gas sold on June 21 for The Longest Day—an Alzheimer’s Association national fundraising and awareness effort.

“More than 144,000 people are living with Alzheimer’s in Massachusetts and New Hampshire,” shared Jayne Paragona, vice president of development for the Alzheimer’s Association, MA/NH Chapter. “The money raised from the Purple Pump-Up campaign allows us to continue our outreach and support to people in our communities impacted by Alzheimer’s and dementia. We are so grateful to have this partnership with Rapid Refill and Volta Oil; they are truly moving us towards our vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.”

The Rapid Refill Bellingham Store, at 207 Mechanic St/RTE 140, Bellingham, Mass. raised over $5,600 this year. The other 14Rapid Refill locations included Massachusetts Stores in Beverly, Devens, two locations in Falmouth, Randolph, Taunton, and Westford, as well as New Hampshire Stores in Chichester, Loudon, North Loudon, Manchester, two locations in Merrimack and Nashua.