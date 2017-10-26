7-Eleven Volunteers to Plant Trees as Part of RENEW Initiative

:

7-Eleven Inc. volunteers will help plant trees as part of a new pilot program called RENEW. The program has a number of events set for the coming days.

The RENEW reduced emissions program launched in September at select 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Pacific Northwest region. As part of the ongoing benefits of the RENEW program, 7-Eleven will support tree-planting and local green-scape projects in the regions testing RENEW, including Portland, Seattle and Madison and Milwaukee, Wis. The first two volunteer projects will include planting trees in Everett and cleaning up a landmark park in Portland.

Since the start of the RENEW program in late August, the initiative has offset 2,838 tons of carbon dioxide and planted 3,000 trees. The program will not stop there.

Events planned are:

Hoyt Arboretum Clean-scape Project

Portland, Oregon

Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9 a.m.

7-Eleven and RENEW volunteers will join Hoyt Arboretum Friends to tackle green-scape cleanup at the arboretum. Located two miles west of downtown Portland, the Hoyt Arboretum is home to approximately 6,000 individual trees and shrubs, representing more than 2,000 species from all over the world including vulnerable and endangered ones. The arboretum has been a place of beauty in the Portland area for almost 100 years. RENEW volunteers will help clean trails and public areas so that the community can continue to enjoy and learn there.

Forest Park Tree-Planting

Everett, Washington

Saturday, Oct. 28, at 9 a.m.

As part of Green Everett Day, 7-Eleven will help plant more than 500 trees and shrubs at Forest Park, Everett’s oldest public park. 7-Eleven RENEW will plant, weed and spread mulch to help restore the forest to a healthy state. Volunteers will plant native trees to ensure that the beloved park continues to thrive. The RENEW tree-planting will leave a lasting impact on the Everett community.

“We are pleased to join efforts with the 7-Eleven RENEW program to work in the Portland community. By rolling up their sleeves and literally digging in, their volunteers will make improvements at Hoyt Arboretum that benefit the thousands of visitors that come to connect with nature, learn about trees and get some exercise, “said Anna Goldrich, executive director of the Hoyt Arboretum Friends. “I look forward to getting our hands dirty with RENEW to make Portland an even greener city.”

Customers are now able to reduce emissions by simply purchasing the same high-quality fuel they have always pumped at 7-Eleven stores. GreenPrint, which powers RENEW, calculates tailpipe emissions from gasoline sales to determine the amount to invest in certified carbon reduction projects to help neutralize those emissions in the atmosphere. Depending on the type of fuel purchased, emissions can be offset by up to 30%.

That means for an average American car with a 15-gallon tank, 7-Eleven can plant up to two trees per car or invest in equivalent solar power, wind power or gas capture projects to offset their car’s emissions. These certified local, regional and global carbon reduction efforts are designed to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

7-Eleven stores fill up an average of 300 cars per day. With the help of local fuel customers, each participating 7-Eleven station can contribute 1,075 trees in a year’s time (based on an estimated 90 trees per month).

Additionally, as part of the one-year test, 100,000 trees will be planted across the United States in cooperation with the Arbor Day Foundation. These projects in the Pacific Northwest are two of the many local, regional and global initiative RENEW has invested in to reduce emissions.

“Our employees are just as excited to volunteer in this community as I am, and the RENEW program helps us make lasting contributions to current and future generations in Oregon and Washington communities. We look forward to these events where we can work side by side with members of the community and educate them on the positive impact RENEW can have on the environment,” said 7-Eleven Zone Vice President Jason Murray.

The RENEW program is available across 93 participating 7-Eleven stations in Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin.