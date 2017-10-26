7-Eleven Celebrates Halloween With Slurpee Flavors, Treats

:

With Halloween around the corner, 7-Eleven is prepared to help customers celebrate the holiday with candy, great deals on whole pizzas and special Slurpee drinks.

Along with the pizza, candy and Slurpee drinks that everyone can enjoy, 7-Eleven stores have hundreds of other meal-time, and treat-time, options.

Halloween falls on a Tuesday this year making that night even more hectic. While squeezing in decorating, dressing up, trick-or-treating and handing out candy to neighborhood ghouls, ghosts and goblins, 7-Eleven is here to make dinner prep not a trick, but a treat.

With October being National Pizza Month, and Halloween one of the top pizza-selling days of the entire year, 7-Eleven stores make dinner easy – and affordable – with $5 deals on whole pizzas. Available in cheese, pepperoni and Extreme Meat, these oven-baked fast and ready-in-three-minutes pizzas go great with healthy, cut fruit or fresh-made green salads – these sides are especially important before the bag full of candy that’s coming later. Choose from Caesar, Chef, Garden, Mediterranean and more. Salad selection varies by store.

The featured Slurpee flavor is Ghost White Gummi with the supernatural sweetness of pineapple and a ghostly white color. It goes great when layered with the deep orange-colored Airheads Mango Chili Slurpee Lite flavor. The refreshing mango flavor in the sugar-free Slurpee drink is followed by the sweet heat of chili. Both Slurpee flavors also come in an exclusive candy form – 7-Select Ghost White Gummi Bears and limited-edition Mango Chili Airheads candy.

The best way to enjoy an orange and white Halloween Slurpee drink is with a special Halloween straw. This year’s scare-the-slurp-out-of-you straws feature Oscar the Airheads mascot with batwings or vampire teeth. Suggested retail price is just 99 cents.

“Halloween is a frightfully fun holiday, and 7-Eleven wants to play along with treats for kids, as well as ways to make the holiday easier for mom and dad,” said Laura Gordon, 7-Eleven vice president of marketing and brand innovation. “Not surprisingly, a holiday dressing up and eating candy is especially popular with kids, teens and young adults – the ages of some of our most frequent shoppers. Ghost white Slurpee drinks, gummi bears and other Halloween treats will give them one more reason to stop by 7-Eleven.”

While Halloween certainly conjures up images of costumes, cobwebs and jack-o-lanterns, the holiday is still all about the candy. In the U.S., 95% of those celebrating will buy candy as part of the festivities… and probably eat a fair amount before the big day.

7-Eleven stores have plenty of spooky sweet Halloween treats to enjoy right now or on Oct. 31. In addition to perennial favorites like candy corn and pumpkins, mummies and daddies can surprise their adorable little monsters with over-sized marshmallow lollipops featuring Frankenstein and mummy characters, along with colorful Dia de los Muertos folk-style skulls.

Jelly kabobs with bats, pumpkins and ghosts on skewers, while Blue Raspberry Mummy Ooze and Cherry Vampire Blood squeeze candy appeal to those looking for a creepier, messier experience. And keep an eye out for the bloodshot 7-Select Gummi Eyeballs.

Participating stores also have festive Halloween cookies including frosted sugar cookies in monster green and witches’ purple with sprinkles, as well as decorated pumpkin and sugar skull cookies. These are great to pick up on the way to office, school and neighborhood Halloween parties.

It wouldn’t be Halloween, or fall, without pumpkins, specifically pumpkin spice, and 7-Eleven has that covered as well with pumpkin spice filled muffins, cake donuts, coffee, latte and even flavored coffee creamer. Not surprisingly, pumpkin spice is the top seasonal flavor in bakery and hot beverages at 7-Eleven stores. We also expect our limited time pumpkin spice 7-Select Iced Cappuccino to become a favorite for those looking for a cold coffee beverage. Seasonal items are available at participating stores for a limited time.

Product selection varies at stores across the country, with some carrying costumes and accessories while others have stocked a selection of Halloween horror movies.