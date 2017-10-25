NOCO Supports Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

:

Over five years, NOCO has donated more than $100,000.

NOCO customers and employees have donated $19,456 to support the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Western & Central New York Chapter.

“In our five years of supporting the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, nearly $100,000 has been raised to date by our customers and employees to support ongoing research and services for those in Western New York who are impacted by blood cancers,” said Michael Bradley, chief financial officer and senior vice president, NOCO.

NOCO Express customers had the opportunity to make a $1 donation towards the campaign at any of the company’s 37 locations throughout September. In addition, NOCO employees conducted a month-long fundraiser, which included hot dog sales, silent auctions and walk donations. A “Pump It Up” promotion at three Express locations also was conducted where, in exchange for donations, NOCO employees pumped customers’ gas and washed car windows.

“We want to thank the associates and customers of NOCO, and our entire community for their tremendous efforts and generosity in making this such a successful campaign,” said Luann Burgio, deputy executive director, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Western & Central New York Chapter. “Special thanks to the Newman family for their dedication and commitment in making a difference in our community and in the lives of local blood cancer patients. The funds raised from the Light The Night paper icon sales will be spent locally to support blood cancer research and local patient aid and services.”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Western & Central New York Chapter serves more than 5,000 local patients who have been touched by the blood cancers leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma. Funds raised are spent locally on vital blood cancer research and much needed patient aid and services.