Kwik Trip Partners With Allegro Development Corp.

:

Adds Horizon software to refined products marketing, trading and distribution services.

Following an aggressive 12-week implementation, Kwik Trip has gone live on Allegro Development Corp.’s Horizon software to manage its refined products marketing, trading and distribution services.

Recently, Kwik Trip enlisted MRE Consulting to evaluate its business processes and help create a strategic systems plan. After completing a system selection that included multiple industry leading CTRM solutions, Kwik Trip chose to implement Allegro’s cloud enabled, flexible and advanced automated system, which would best complement Kwik Trip’s business model and growth strategy. Additionally, Allegro’s solution meets Kwik Trip’s need for an advanced CTRM platform and product roadmap dedicated to refined products and fuel distribution.

“We are pleased that the Allegro and MRE Consulting implementation team has made the transition to a new CTRM extremely efficient,” said Joel Hirschboeck, general manager of fuel marketing & procurement, Kwik Trip Inc. “The Kwik Trip Team was aggressive and endlessly diligent in their efforts to ensure a successful Go Live prior to our fiscal start. Utilizing Allegro’s software to drill down into transaction lifecycles, accounting details, settlements and end of day processing will provide Kwik Trip with a competitive advantage by enhancing our decision-making capabilities.”

Kwik Trip chose MRE to lead the implementation, which was executed by a team of Allegro and MRE consultants with full support and guidance from the Kwik Trip fuels group. The implementation was completed on budget and in a record 12 weeks. Now that Allegro’s solution is deployed, Kwik Trip is equipped to further improve its refined products management from source to delivery through PNL positioning, auditing and accounting.

“The joint effort from MRE, Kwik Trip and Allegro to implement our software in a twelve-week sprint is an incredible achievement. We look forward to continuing our relationship with these two organizations as we work to further enhance Kwik Trip’s commodity trading and risk management processes,” said Frank Brienzi, CEO, Allegro Development Corp.

“Kwik Trip’s selection of Allegro’s solution was key to establishing a solid platform for its fuels business. During the implementation, all parties worked together to successfully meet the aggressive phase one timeline. We are excited to continue to work with Allegro to provide the right technology solutions to help Kwik Trip achieve its strategic objectives,” said Ken Piddington, CIO, MRE Consulting Ltd.