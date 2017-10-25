Enmarket, Healthy Savannah Present Grant to Local Girl Scout Organization

:

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia one of four groups to receive grants in 2017.

The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia were awarded a $1,000 Encourage Health grant on Oct. 24 during the fourth and final presentation of the Enmarket 2017 Encourage Health Education Series.

Launched in 1912 by Juliette Gordon Low in Savannah, the Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia is designed to develop the girls into successful, well-rounded adults. The scout program focuses on financial literacy, STEM projects, healthy living, environmental stewardship and global citizenship. It has expanded across the nation and now has more than 59 million Girl Scout alumnae.

This local nonprofit is one of four groups to receive grants during the 2017 series. Other recipients include the Living Vine, Savannah Urban Garden Alliance and the Savannah Striders.

Davana Pilczuk, Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series Presenter, discussed “The Forgotten Keys to Health.” Pilczuk is a human performance expert, a Healthy Savannah board member and a columnist for the Savannah Morning News.

The 2017 Encourage Health Education Series featured four lunchtime presentations from respected professionals who shared insights on nutrition and fitness along with general tips for healthy living.

This marks the fourth year for the Enmarket Encourage Health Education Series conducted in partnership with Healthy Savannah, Sandfly Family Dental, Gulfstream Aerospace, Hoist Water, Savannah Morning News, Savannah Magazine and GPB Savannah – WSVH 91.1/WWIO 89.9.