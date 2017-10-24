New York Bans Vaping Indoors

:

E-cigarettes cannot be used in areas where traditional cigarettes are prohibited.

The state of New York plans to ban the use of electronic cigarettes indoors where traditional tobacco cigarettes are prohibited, effective in 30 days.

USA Today reported that Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Clean Indoor Air Act on Monday, Oct. 23, setting the law in motion.

Already, about 70% of cities in New York already ban e-cigarettes. Cuomo signed legislation in July that banned e-cigarettes in public and private schools.