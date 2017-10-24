Evaluating Retail Real Estate Sites

:

A real estate evaluation form can save you time and aid you in decision making.

By John Matthews.

Evaluating new retail sites for the multi-unit operator can be a daunting task. The operator is constantly chasing a number of potential opportunities only to have a few select sites come to fruition. Complicating the site selection process is generally a lack of an evaluation tool that can be used for all departments providing consistency throughout the decision-making process.

This evaluation tool should address all of the components of the site – location, build-out costs, landlord terms, a financial Proforma, etc. – in order to provide a complete assessment of the property. Below are the key components to include in your real estate site evaluation form.

Step 1: Identify New Potential Site

First, you need to identify the site attributes – where it is located; the site owner; when does the lease begin and end. In addition, the real estate team should assess what classification the premises should be tagged – is it in a residential area? Industrial? Retail? The site attributes should also indicate approximately what size unit can be erected here and the other tenants that are in the center (if applicable).

Step 2: Site Ride and Reviews

Next on the list should be an assessment of the demographics that make up the potential site. Determine the ethnicity mix for the unit. Also, based on the location and whether the demographics support a growing area, you should assign an overall grade to the viability of the unit. Is it on a busy corner with easy access in a growing area? If so, that would be a “A” rating. A midblock location with access from a divided highway, may garner a “B” or “C” rating. Lastly, most retailers have different tiers of their stores from basic to a flagship or premier location. Now would be a good time to label the anticipated unit here.

After the demographics and the site rating are complete, an overall evaluation of the general area should be completed. Assess the overall condition of the area and streets. Does the traffic flow freely? Is it walkable? What are the impediments to customers visiting the site? Overall, is the site accessible as well as visible? Consideration should also be made for the topography of the land as it pertains to building the site. In addition, you should start thinking about the product mix based on the demographics as well.

Step 3: Preliminary Construction Costs

Now it is time to have the facilities team make their assessment. The team should be looking at all the costs for the build-out of the unit including permitting, design, construction, equipment and capital labor. At this point, the facilities team should have a ballpark number in hand in order to hand over to the operators so that they may build their Proforma model.

Armed with the capital costs to build the site, the operations team should plug in their projections into the financial Proforma. Included, but not limited to, should be the following:

Sales revenue

Expected gross margin

Operating expenses

Rent

Other Income

Taxes

Step 4: Estimated Site Economics

With that information as well as the expected build-out cost, the financial Proforma can be created and the return-on-investment (ROI) can be determined. Most Proforma’s are projected to 10 or 15 years and the operations team can provide the annual escalators to their projections.

Step 5: Site and Floor Plans

To further explain the site to all parties involved, the following documents should be included in the real estate site selection package:

Site plans

Floor plans

Elevations

Pictures Street Views Overhead Google Maps Street Maps



Step 6: LOI and Negotiation

Next, the real estate team should include the Letter-of-Intent (LOI) from the landlord for all to review. Included in an LOI should be the following:

Landlord:

Tenant:

Guarantor:

Use:

Premises:

Initial term:

Option term:

Base rent (term): Rate/PSF Annual Rent Years 1-5: Years 6-10:

Option rent:

Landlord delivery:

Possession date:

Commencement date:

CAM, real estate fees:

Taxes and insurance:

Security deposit:

Signage:

Broker:

Lease:

Step 7: Sign Off

Once all of the evaluation site attributes are complete, the owners of each section review the overall document and determine to either go-forward with a sign-off or kick it back to the team for further evaluation. This is the moment of truth for the site. The business owners of their respective areas, need to be aligned here for the site to move to the final approval stage.

Step 8: Final Approval

At this stage, the executive team either blesses or sends the site back for further evaluation. Generally, if the executive team has worked in tandem with the business leaders in identifying the attributes they are looking for in a new location, this approval process should be fairly simple.

In summary, having consistency and structure around your site selection evaluation will streamline the process for all parties involved and enable an organization to move projects through the pipeline much faster (or eliminate potential sites more quickly). When an organization is trying to grow organically, it is prudent to have the necessary backup for each new site so that when a post-analysis is conducted in the future, you can refer to the pre-build, documented decision-making process for each and every location.

John Matthews is the founder and president of Gray Cat Enterprises, Inc., a strategic planning, operations and marketing services firm that specializes in helping businesses grow in the restaurant, convenience and general retail industries. With more than 25 years of senior-level experience in retail and a speaker at retail-group events throughout the U.S., Matthews has recently written Game-Changing Strategies For Retailers, which is available on Amazon. In addition, he has two step-by-step manuals, Local Store Marketing Manual for Retailers and Grand Opening Manual for Retailers, which are available at www.graycatenterprises.com.