Eby-Brown Announces Purchase of AJ Silberman

C-store supplier adds to its Midwest operations.

Eby-Brown Company LLC announced it has reached a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of AJ Silberman, an Indianola, Pa.-based wholesale distributor to convenience store retailers.

Eby-Brown is the largest privately-held convenience store distributor in the United States with annual revenues in excess of $5.6 billion, servicing retail accounts throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast. AJ Silberman services more than 1,000 retail convenience store customers in Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The purchase enhances the strength of Eby-Brown’s market reach within those states.

“We are thrilled to welcome the customers and employees of AJ Silberman to the Eby-Brown family. Eby-Brown and AJ Silberman share the cultural value of keeping the needs of the customer first and have grown customer relationships through the delivery of excellent customer service and innovation,” said Thomas Wake, co-president of Eby-Brown in a prepared statement. “We look forward to combining two family-owned, talented teams and are excited to work together on developing new solutions and services that benefit our customers. We will maintain both companies’ commitment to service excellence while delivering increased value with best-in-class category management programs, promotional offerings and sophisticated technology.”

Upon closing the sale, the Indianola facility will operate as AJ Silberman, a division of Eby-Brown