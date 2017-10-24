Chevron Joint Rewards Program Expands in Arizona

:

Albertsons, Safeway and Chevron’s joint rewards program helps more customers save.

Albertsons Cos. LLC and Chevron Products Co., a division of Chevron U.S.A. Inc., are launching their popular Gas Rewards program to even more customers with the addition of Albertsons stores in Arizona.

Customers at Safeway throughout Arizona already enjoy the Gas Rewards program but now they’re able to choose to save on either fuel or select grocery offer items. This Rewards program helps to maximize value and savings for Albertsons and Safeway shoppers, as well as Chevron and Texaco customers, through the combination of quality, convenience and rewards. Customers can register for the program either at Albertsons.com/Rewards, Safeway.com/Rewards or by downloading the Albertsons or Safeway app on their Android or iOS devices.

Under the Gas Rewards program, for every 100 points earned by shopping at Albertsons or Safeway stores in Arizona, customers receive a 10-cent-off-per-gallon Gas Reward redeemable at participating Chevron and Texaco stations, up to a maximum discount of $1.00 off per gallon in a single fill-up. Customers earn Rewards Points every time they use their registered phone number while shopping at Albertsons or Safeway stores in Arizona. Customers can also choose to use their earned Rewards on select grocery offer items at participating Albertsons or Safeway stores. See Program details at albertsons.com/rewards or safeway.com/rewards, or in participating stores for complete details.

With more than 1,500 of Albertsons Companies’ 2,300 stores offering the program to shoppers and more than 3,700 Chevron and Texaco branded stations currently participating in the program, grocery shopping and saving at the pump are now even more convenient.