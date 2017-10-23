Nouria Energy Corp. VP Nominated for HRLF Award

:

Natalya Fater nominated for inaugural award that recognizes best in class HR leaders.

Nouria Energy’s vice president of human resources, Natalya Fater, is nominated for the Bob Gatti HR Leadership Excellence Award, showcasing exemplary human resource work and individuals who are role models for all HR practitioners.

The inaugural award from the Human Resource Leadership Forum (HRLF) and Gattit & Associates recognizes best in class HR leaders across New England with its nominations of 23 candidates.

HRLF is a professional membership organization that equips senior-level HR professionals in New England with current with issues, research, trends, and opportunities bearing on the fields of human resources and organizational and leadership development.

Natalya joined Nouria Energy Corp.’s leadership team in January 2015 and has more than 20 years of diverse human resources, management, and leadership experience that spans large and small well-established organizations.

The award ceremony will take place on Oct. 24, 2017 in Boston.

More information on the Bob Gatti HR Leadership Excellence Award can be found here: http://www.hrlf.org/page/bobgattihraward.