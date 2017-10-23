Cumberland Farms Accepting 2018 Believe and Achieve Scholarship Applications

:

Convenience store chain to award $1,000 in college scholarships to 130 high school seniors.

Cumberland Farms has announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2018 Believe and Achieve Scholarship Program.

This marks the 12th consecutive year the company will provide financial assistance to deserving high school seniors. The Believe and Achieve Scholarship program, created specifically to support the development of young people, awards $1,000 scholarships to 130 eligible graduating high school seniors each year, based on a student’s academic performance, as well as financial need. Winners will be notified in the spring of 2018.

Cumberland Farms has provided well over $1 million in scholarships to students across the company’s eight state territory. The program is open to students entering a full-time undergraduate course of study at an accredited college, university or vocational-technical school in the fall of 2018 who live within 30 miles of any Cumberland Farms location. For more information and to apply for 2018 scholarships, visit the Program Information Page. The application period runs from now until Dec. 4, 2017.

“We are deeply committed to offering Believe and Achieve Scholarships to ensure that a college education is accessible for deserving students in the communities we serve,” said Ari Haseotes, CEO of Cumberland Farms. “We know that as part of these communities, there is no greater way for us to give back. We are proud to provide a bridge for young people to expand their horizons and achieve their full potential with a college education.”

Cumberland Farms will also designate one special Believe and Achieve Scholarship award recipient as the “Haseotes Scholar.” Named for the founders of the company, the Haseotes Scholar Award is presented to the student who best exemplifies Cumberland Farms’ values of hard work, achievement and commitment to community.

With the financial assistance provided by these scholarships, Believe and Achieve winners have been able to attend a wide range of institutions, including Harvard University, Yale University, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Boston College, Tufts University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maine, and more.

Since formalizing its “Doing Good” Corporate Giving Program over a decade ago, Cumberland Farms has donated cash and products to causes that directly benefit thousands of young people through scholarships, direct-to-school programs, youth sports, local fundraising and more. Information about the Believe and Achieve Scholarship Program, including entry criteria, is available online at https://scholarsapply.org/cumberlandfarms.