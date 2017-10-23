Brakebush To Open Facility in Greenville, Texas

:

Brakebush Brothers to build a new 315,000-square-foot processing plant in Greenville’s Park West industrial park.

Brakebush Brothers Inc. a 92 year-old family owned value-added processor of chicken products, after an exhaustive multi-state search, has chosen Greenville, Texas as the location for its next processing facility.

Headquartered in Westfield, Wis. with operations also in Wells, Minn. and Irving, Texas, Brakebush Brothers will build a new 315,000-square-foot processing plant in Greenville’s Park West industrial park. This location will employ over 500 people in the first three years with the potential for future growth.

“We are excited about what Greenville has to offer Brakebush Brothers,” said Carey Brakebush, vice president of facilities and transportation. “The pro-business environment, the strength of the labor force and the quality of the site on which we will build this state-of-the-art processing facility all contributed to our decision to choose Greenville. Brakebush looks forward expanding its operations in Texas and building a partnership with Greenville and Hunt County for decades to come.”

“This is an exciting time for the people of Hunt County and Greenville” said Greg Sims, president and CEO of the Greenville Economic Development Corp. “Brakebush’s investment in the facility and the quality jobs it will bring along is exactly what will continue to fuel the growth and prosperity for our community,” said Sims.

Brakebush plans to be under construction later this year with the initial phase opening in the fourth quarter of 2018. Along with the Greenville investment, aggressive growth plans also include the addition of 79,000 square feet to its Westfield, Wis. facility. This $42 million addition, scheduled to open in December 2017 will add 120 new jobs.

Brakebush Brothers, Inc. employs over 1,800 people nationwide and sells more than 200 further processed chicken products to the foodservice, industrial and restaurant industries.