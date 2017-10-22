Petrosoft Partners with IBM

:

IBM Informix Enterprise Edition selected as strategic database platform for powering fourth-generation IoT devices.

Petrosoft and IBM have entered into a strategic partnership to develop its fourth-generation site integration network for the retail and downstream petroleum industries.

IBM’s Informix Enterprise Edition provides an extremely powerful database to leverage the capabilities of Petrosoft’s site integration network solutions. These solutions are built using industry standards and leverage today’s most advanced enterprise databases, network architectures, data exchanges and data models.

“With IBM Informix and the support of Advanced DataTools, we are taking the Direct Connect Site Integration Network to the next level. We are increasing its processing power and adding new capabilities such as data encryption, management, and replication to unlock the real value of IoT for the retail and petroleum industries. It accelerates the digital transformation of brick-and-mortar operations,” said Sergei Gorloff, CEO of Petrosoft.

“IBM is excited to help Petrosoft harness Internet of Things (IoT) technology and embedded IBM Informix databases to give clients ultra-fast, up-to-date insight into all aspects of their fuel and retail operations,” said Joe Costabile, business unit executive, embedded analytics solutions for IBM Analytics. “In addition, Informix replication features enable a global footprint, especially in areas where there is limited connectivity. These capabilities are helping to boost safety, efficiency and profitability.”

This fourth-generation solution responds to the growing use of retail IoT solutions, increased security concerns, and compliance requirements. Petrosoft’s CEO, a retail operator and engineer, recognized the need to develop this fourth-generation site integration network to meet the industry’s changing environment. It enables retailers to take advantage of the operational improvements provided by IoT solutions without being overwhelmed by the growing complexity of forecourt and in-store device tracking and compliance. Ultimately, this solution is designed to help retailers gain faster, deeper insights into their operations while meeting growing consumer demands.

“The IBM Embedded Solution Agreement (ESA) has enabled Petrosoft to launch this solution quickly, analyze and optimize their IoT Data with the best in class IBM software, and we are looking forward to an even closer alignment in the future,” said Costabile.