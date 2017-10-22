Love’s Introduces New Travel Stop in Newcastle, Okla.

:

New store offers a Subway restaurant, fresh fruit, gourmet coffee, name-brand snacks and more.

Love’s Travel Stops (Love’s) expands its presence in the Sooner State with the opening of a new travel stop in Newcastle, Okla., approximately 20 miles southwest of Oklahoma City. The new store, located at 235 NW 24th St. (Interstate 44, Exit 107), opened for business today.

“Newcastle is in a great location to serve the high volume of professional drivers who travel Interstate 44 to and from Oklahoma City and beyond,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re happy to provide drivers with access to parking, meals and other driver services close to a metropolitan area.”

The new 24/7 travel stop is the third Love’s location that features a Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant. The new store also offers a Subway restaurant, fresh fruit, gourmet coffee, name-brand snacks and more. Professional drivers can take advantage of an on-site casino, which opens later this year and is operated by the Chickasaw Nation, as well as 48 truck parking spaces, five showers, and laundry facilities.