7-Eleven Stores Roll Out New Trojan House Brand Wines

New private label wines offer high quality at an affordable price.

7-Eleven Inc. is expanding its selection of private brand wines with the launch of two quality white wines – chardonnay and pinot grigio. The world’s largest convenience retailer created the Trojan Horse brand for this new line of quality wines.

Suggested retail price for a 750 ml. bottle is $6.99, and they can be found chilled in the vault, at ambient temperature on store shelves or both. The Trojan Horse wines come with a Stelvin closure, a type of screw top that is easy to open and preserves freshness.

Trojan Horse Chardonnay is described as having delicate aromas of ripe pear and stone fruit with balanced oak notes of vanilla; luscious fruit flavors are complemented with subtle hints of caramel and toasted oak.

Trojan Horse Pinot Grigio is bursting with bright citrus and green apple aromas, with the citrus fruit flavor leading to a crisp and clean finish.

The two whites are the first 7-Eleven private brand wines to carry vintage dating and California appellations, designating that all the grapes were grown in California and harvested the same year.

“To create the flavor profile we wanted, the Trojan Horse wines were custom developed with grapes from different California valleys,” said Tim Cogil, 7-Eleven director of private brands. “We benchmarked both the chardonnay and pinot grigio against some of the most popular brands, and in taste tests, they came out on top. As with all our private brand products, our goal is to exceed quality expectations when compared to national brands while offering a great value.”

“With Trojan Horse, 7-Eleven customers can enjoy higher quality chardonnay and pinot grigio wines at an affordable price,” said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven vice president of vault. “We believe these will be a hit with wine-loving millennials, and customers can still enjoy our Yosemite Road branded wines, which make up four of the top 10 selling wines at 7-Eleven.”

First introduced in 2009, Yosemite Road-branded wines were four of the top 10-selling wines at 7-Eleven stores in 2016. Five Yosemite Road brands are available – chardonnay, pinot grigio, moscato, pink moscato and cabernet sauvignon.